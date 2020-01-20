Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Thank you, come again? Hank Azaria and 'the problem with Apu'

Thank you, come again? Hank Azaria and 'the problem with Apu'

Independent Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The multivoiced actor talks to Dave Itzkoff about how his perception of the Kwik-E-Mart shopkeeper has changed over time – along with everyone else's
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria quits voicing Apu over racism controversy [Video]'The Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria quits voicing Apu over racism controversy

Hank Azaria has stepped down from his role as Apu

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marco_Cerdio

Marco Antonio Cerdio Roussell RT @Independent: Thank you, come again? Hank Azaria and ‘the problem with Apu’ https://t.co/ElxW7OORqc 1 week ago

yaziyorsonhavd

yaziyorsonhavadis Thank you, come again? Hank Azaria and &apos;the problem with Apu&apos; https://t.co/OIqhJz9zOf 1 week ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Thank you, come again? Hank Azaria and ‘the problem with Apu’ https://t.co/RlaenuvRHe 1 week ago

Independent

The Independent Thank you, come again? Hank Azaria and ‘the problem with Apu’ https://t.co/ElxW7OORqc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.