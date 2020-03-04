Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New 'SNL' Promo (Video)

Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New 'SNL' Promo (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Check out this hilarious new Saturday Night Live promo clip, featuring Daniel Craig and The Weeknd! The 52-year-old James Bond actor is hosting on Saturday (March 7), while The Weeknd, 30, will perform. “Hi, I’m Daniel Craig and I’m hosting SNL with The Weeknd,” Daniel says. “No, do it the Bond way,” cast member Cecily [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role

Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role 01:17

 Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role During a recent Q&A in New York for his 2006 film, ‘Casino Royale,’ Craig was asked to discuss his character, James Bond. In particular, Craig was asked to explain the “new spin” he put on the “classic Bond trope of sexuality.” In the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Daniel Craig 'may return for 6th outing as James Bond' [Video]Daniel Craig 'may return for 6th outing as James Bond'

Daniel Craig is expected to hang up his James Bond tuxedo after 'No Time to Die', but it has now been claimed he may still return for a sixth outing as the suave spy.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

Daniel Craig emotional about Bond [Video]Daniel Craig emotional about Bond

Daniel Craig is "incredibly emotional" about his time playing James Bond since 2006.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Craig Gets a Little Too ‘007’ in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo

Daniel Craig is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend (March 7), with The Weeknd as the musical guest.
Billboard.com

Watch Daniel Craig Beat the Crap Out of the ‘SNL’ Cast (Video)

Watch Daniel Craig Beat the Crap Out of the ‘SNL’ Cast (Video)Daniel Craig is hosting “SNL” this weekend, which was supposed to coincide with the spring release of his next James Bond, “No Time to Die.” But that...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @JustJared: Check out this hilarious new #SNL promo clip, featuring Daniel Craig and @theweeknd! https://t.co/W614aMcwvC 4 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New 'SNL' Promo (Video) https://t.co/6xX8g7t7ts via @JustJared 2 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New 'SNL' Promo (Video) https://t.co/o4WbKyxQ5j via @JustJared 2 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New 'SNL' Promo (Video) 2 days ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Craig Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New ‘SNL’ Promo (Video) https://t.co/udoR7TI5eR 2 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Craig Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New ‘SNL’ Promo (Video) https://t.co/udoR7TI5eR 2 days ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New ‘SNL’ Promo (Video) https://t.co/PaxZSSnPuk https://t.co/CFA3DDjst9 2 days ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New ‘SNL’ Promo (Video) https://t.co/OVDNsnRYXG https://t.co/jWqzmdPxD0 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.