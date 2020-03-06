HBD Sharwanand: Must watch romcoms of the star

Global  

Though Krish Jagarlamudi’s Gamyam proved the acting capabilities of Sharwanand as a protagonist, it was Prasthanam that established his credibility as a versatile actor who can portray a multitude of roles. With back-to-back successes like Run Raja Run, Express Raja, Sathamanam Bhavati and Mahanubhavudu, the 36-year-old ‘Jaanu’ star has turned into a bankable hero in Tollywood.
