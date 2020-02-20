Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country'

Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country'

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Nothing can shake Prince Harry's pride.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry [Video]David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry

David Beckham is "proud" to see his friend Prince Harry "growing up" and becoming a family man, amid his decision to move to Canada with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March [Video]Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as senior members of Britain's royal family on the 31st of March.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Tweets about this

BarryRoan

Douglas I think you need to grow a set Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' https://t.co/RlbxlIWG9a 31 minutes ago

baronpen2ndtry

baronpen2ndtry Then why don't you act like it? 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 Prince Harry Reveals He’s ‘Rightly Proud’ to Serve Queen Elizabeth II and t… https://t.co/W5y1ZKIGT3 39 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Prince Harry says he is ‘rightly proud of’ his service to ‘Queen and country’ | Fox News https://t.co/kSolFQSiWa 2 hours ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Prince Harry says he is ‘rightly proud of’ his service to ‘Queen and country’ 2 hours ago

CharliesTapRoom

Charlie 🇺🇸 🍺 Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' https://t.co/QJGWuei7cy https://t.co/LodjvLJDd2 2 hours ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' - https://t.co/wiDCPqapGX 2 hours ago

buzten10

Trending Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' https://t.co/otd8GBwmvU 2 hours ago

TommyTh59496862

Tommy Thompson Prince Harry says he is ‘rightly proud of’ his service to ‘Queen and country’ https://t.co/9c3VENagKP https://t.co/2qDHJG3ErU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.