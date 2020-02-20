Douglas I think you need to grow a set Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' https://t.co/RlbxlIWG9a 31 minutes ago baronpen2ndtry Then why don't you act like it? 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 Prince Harry Reveals He’s ‘Rightly Proud’ to Serve Queen Elizabeth II and t… https://t.co/W5y1ZKIGT3 39 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Prince Harry says he is ‘rightly proud of’ his service to ‘Queen and country’ | Fox News https://t.co/kSolFQSiWa 2 hours ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Prince Harry says he is ‘rightly proud of’ his service to ‘Queen and country’ 2 hours ago Charlie 🇺🇸 🍺 Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' https://t.co/QJGWuei7cy https://t.co/LodjvLJDd2 2 hours ago USA Live Feed Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' - https://t.co/wiDCPqapGX 2 hours ago Trending Prince Harry says he is 'rightly proud of' his service to 'Queen and country' https://t.co/otd8GBwmvU 2 hours ago Tommy Thompson Prince Harry says he is ‘rightly proud of’ his service to ‘Queen and country’ https://t.co/9c3VENagKP https://t.co/2qDHJG3ErU 2 hours ago