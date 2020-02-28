'Grey's Anatomy' Reveals Fate of Justin Chambers' Alex & We're Shook (Spoilers)

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We’ve known for a while now that Justin Chambers‘ character Alex Karev would not be returning to Grey’s Anatomy, but we only just found out the fate of the character and we’re completely shook. Justin‘s final appearance on the show was in November 2019, but he made a voice cameo in the March 5 episode [...] 👓 View full article

