'Grey's Anatomy' Reveals Fate of Justin Chambers' Alex & We're Shook (Spoilers)

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
We’ve known for a while now that Justin Chambers‘ character Alex Karev would not be returning to Grey’s Anatomy, but we only just found out the fate of the character and we’re completely shook. Justin‘s final appearance on the show was in November 2019, but he made a voice cameo in the March 5 episode [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

How 'Grey's Anatomy' said goodbye to Alex Karev – and why we'll miss him

Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) finally said goodbye on this week's "Grey's Anatomy." Here's how, and why we'll miss him.
USATODAY.com

Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers’ Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video)

Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers’ Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video)Get ready to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans: The Ellen Pompeo-led medical drama has set the farewell episode for longtime series...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online

