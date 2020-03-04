Global  

Watch Video: OMG! Vijay Deverakonda slips while walking towards Versova jetty

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
South star Vijay Deverakonda has become quite popular in Bollywood, thanks to his portrayal of the titular character in his film Arjun Reddy, and also thanks to the Hindi remake of that film, Kabir Singh, in which Shahid Kapoor played the lead. Ever since then, fans of Deverakonda wanted him to be a part of a Bollywood film, and...
Vijay Deverakonda loses balance, slips while walking to jetty; video goes viral - Watch

Vijay Deverakonda is these days busy shooting for his maiden Bollywood venture with Ananya Panday which is reportedly titled 'Fighter'. 
Zee News


