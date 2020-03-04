Watch Video: OMG! Vijay Deverakonda slips while walking towards Versova jetty

South star Vijay Deverakonda has become quite popular in Bollywood, thanks to his portrayal of the titular character in his film Arjun Reddy, and also thanks to the Hindi remake of that film, Kabir Singh, in which Shahid Kapoor played the lead. Ever since then, fans of Deverakonda wanted him to be a part of a Bollywood film, and ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Spotted: Vijay Deverakonda Slips And Falls, Kartik Aaryan Leaves The Hospital Post A Surgery Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Fighter remake shot is in full swing and the two stars have been shooting for the project in Mumbai. The two were seen taking the jeety in the city to reach.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22Published 4 days ago Vijay Devarakonda & Ananya Panday's AWKWARD Moment Together | Watch Video After leaked pictures from the sets of their upcoming movie, Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday were spotted taking a jetty ride to reach their shooting location. Watch the video to know more. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 01:06Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Vijay Deverakonda loses balance, slips while walking to jetty; video goes viral - Watch Vijay Deverakonda is these days busy shooting for his maiden Bollywood venture with Ananya Panday which is reportedly titled 'Fighter'.

Zee News 4 days ago





Tweets about this