Movie Review: Baaghi 3 - 2.5/5

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction | #TutejaTalks 03:25 Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is on its way to the theatres this weekend and excitement around the film is an all time high. The film features Tiger pulling off some high octane action sequences which make for the highlight of the movie and after the success if the previous two...