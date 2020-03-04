Global  

Britney Spears Reportedly Did Not See Jayden's Live Stream

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Britney Spears‘ son Jayden James has been making headlines this week after going live on Instagram and answering questions about his mom. The 13-year-old son of Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline deleted the video from his account soon after the live stream ended, and he also went private on the social media app, but videos [...]
News video: Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music

Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music 01:23

 Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music Jayden Federline has promised to tell the "whole story" about his famous mother if his Instagram followers grow, but in the mean time, he admitted he's unsure whether fans will ever get to hear a new record from her in the future. Jayden said in the...

Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music [Video]Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music

Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden has admitted his mum might quit music and slammed his "jerk" grandfather in an explosive Instagram Live on Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Britney Spears might get double dice tattoo removed [Video]Britney Spears might get double dice tattoo removed

'Toxic' singer Britney Spears is thinking of getting her double dice tattoo - which she got during her relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline - removed.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published


Jayden Federline Says Mom Britney Spears May Quit Music & Addresses Conservatorship

Britney Spears‘ young son, Jayden Federline, is speaking out. The 13-year-old son of the Glory pop icon spoke out in a live-stream on Tuesday night (March 3)...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comE! Online

Britney' Son Jayden Slams Jamie Spears on Instagram Live: 'He Can Go Die'

The 13-year-old, whom Britney shares with ex Kevin Federline, also spills the tea about Britney's music career in the future, recalling the time when Britney...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared

