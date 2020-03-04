Britney Spears Reportedly Did Not See Jayden's Live Stream
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Britney Spears‘ son Jayden James has been making headlines this week after going live on Instagram and answering questions about his mom. The 13-year-old son of Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline deleted the video from his account soon after the live stream ended, and he also went private on the social media app, but videos [...]
Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music Jayden Federline has promised to tell the "whole story" about his famous mother if his Instagram followers grow, but in the mean time, he admitted he's unsure whether fans will ever get to hear a new record from her in the future. Jayden said in the...
Britney Spears‘ young son, Jayden Federline, is speaking out. The 13-year-old son of the Glory pop icon spoke out in a live-stream on Tuesday night (March 3)... Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com •E! Online
The 13-year-old, whom Britney shares with ex Kevin Federline, also spills the tea about Britney's music career in the future, recalling the time when Britney... AceShowbiz Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared
