Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Most people would agree that Girl Scout Cookies are a beloved treat and everyone loves when the organization launches its annual fundraising campaigns… except Chrissy Teigen. The 34-year-old entertainer and chef revealed that she is not a fan of the cookies after fans asked her to rank them. “I did the ranking you’re all too [...] 👓 View full article