Jhené Aiko Delivers 'CHILOMBO' Album

HipHopDX Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
UPDATE: Nas, Future, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Ab-Soul, Miguel H.E.R. and John Legend appear on the 20-track LP.
