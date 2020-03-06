G-Eazy and Juicy J Face Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'No Limit' Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In new legal papers filed, Memphis-based DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love claim that the 2017 tune sampled their 1993 record 'Looking 4 Da Chewin' without permission. 👓 View full article

