WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Drops the Mic When Asked If She Deserves Credit for Taking Out Bloomberg
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Thursday, offered a deadpan response when asked if she deserved credit for self-funding billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg’s departure from the race the day before. Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow from her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Warren discussed the lessons she took […]
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is in her hands" about what to do next. Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and...