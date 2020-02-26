WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Drops the Mic When Asked If She Deserves Credit for Taking Out Bloomberg

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Thursday, offered a deadpan response when asked if she deserved credit for self-funding billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg’s departure from the race the day before. Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow from her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Warren discussed the lessons she took […] 👓 View full article

