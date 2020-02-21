Global  

Watch MSNBC’s Brian Williams and NYT Editorial Board Member Both Fail Basic Math on Bloomberg Ad Spending

Mediaite Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Watch MSNBC’s Brian Williams and NYT Editorial Board Member Both Fail Basic Math on Bloomberg Ad SpendingMSNBC's Brian Williams and NYT editorial board member Mara Gay both rail at basic math in discussion of Bloomberg campaign ad spending
Brian Williams ROASTS Bloomberg: ‘Not Having The Night He Thought He Paid For’

Mike Bloomberg's Super Tuesday got a terse and devastating summation from MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, who drily noted Bloomberg is "not having the night he paid...
Mediaite


