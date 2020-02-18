Global  

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture; captions it 'Hello Instagram'

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can't keep calm as the actress has finally shared the very first picture on social media. Captioning, "The cat is out of the bag" along with the #HelloInstagram, Kareena is seen posing for the lens. Her black and golden tracksuit is truly an attention grabber! Check it out.


Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens 01:05

 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram. #KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoorInstagram #Bollywood #KareenaKapoor

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kareena Kapoor reveals fitness secrets for fans [Video]Kareena Kapoor reveals fitness secrets for fans

Bollywood actress and style diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared her fitness secrets for fans.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published

Kareena Kapoor's fashion statement : I'm happy in my pajamas [Video]Kareena Kapoor's fashion statement : I'm happy in my pajamas

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week SR 2020, says when it comes to style, she is most comfortable in her pajamas.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Cat's out of the bag': Kareena Kapoor Khan makes official debut on Instagram, shares first pic

Sadly, Kareena's first Instagram post wasn't with her husband Saif Ali Khan or son Taimur Ali Khan much to fans' disappointment.
DNA

Kareena-Rhea share a candid moment

Yesterday was Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor's birthday. Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and many others took to their social media handle to wish Rhea on her...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

