Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture; captions it 'Hello Instagram'
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can't keep calm as the actress has finally shared the very first picture on social media. Captioning, "The cat is out of the bag" along with the #HelloInstagram, Kareena is seen posing for the lens. Her black and golden tracksuit is truly an attention grabber! Check it out.
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram.
