Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dalip Tahil plays a legal eagle in Karan Johar's Guilty

Dalip Tahil plays a legal eagle in Karan Johar's Guilty

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Noted film, television and theatre actor Dalip Tahil will soon be seen in the much-anticipated Netflix original, Guilty. Directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Karan Johar, the web movie Guilty stars Kiara Advani and will see Dalip Tahil in his most villainous role till date. A powerhouse lawyer-owner of one of the country's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kiara Advani hosts special screening of her upcoming Netflix original ‘Guilty’ [Video]Kiara Advani hosts special screening of her upcoming Netflix original ‘Guilty’

Kiara Advani hosted a special screening of her movie ‘Guilty’. Cast of the film were also spotted at the screening. The film is a Netflix original directed by Ruchi Narain. The film is produced by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published

Women's power drives Karan Johar's 'Guilty' [Video]Women's power drives Karan Johar's 'Guilty'

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, whose digital content production wing Dharmatic has collaborated with streaming giant Netflix for a venture named "Guilty".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:56Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bollyydotcom

Bollyy Dalip Tahil Plays A Legal Eagle In Karan Johar’s Upcoming Netflix Original – Guilty #DalipTahil #Guilty #KaranJohar… https://t.co/f2AOpBfFox 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.