Bill Clinton Calls Monica Lewinsky Scandal 'the Most Stupid Thing I Could Possibly Do'

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Bill Clinton is opening up about the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The 73-year-old former U.S. president got candid in the new Hillary Clinton doc Hillary. “I went and sat on the bed and talked to [Hillary],” Bill says in the doc (via People). “I told her exactly what happened, when it happened. I said, ‘I feel [...]
How Bill Clinton Made His Fortune [Video]How Bill Clinton Made His Fortune

Bill Clinton is a millionaire, naturally. But he didn't become a millionaire from his presidency alone. Here's how.

A Study In Impeachment Acquittals [Video]A Study In Impeachment Acquittals

One was contrite, the other just bragged. Here are the very different statements that President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump gave after their impeachment acquittals.

Bill Clinton bristles when asked about Monica Lewinsky

"I think I did the right thing, I defended the constitution," he told NBC when asked about the scandal that rocked his presidency
Bill Clinton Shares Remorse Over Monica Lewinsky Affair: ‘I Feel Terrible’ That It ‘Defined’ Her Life

Former President Bill Clinton offered some reflection on his affair with Monica Lewinsky in an upcoming documentary series about him and his wife.
