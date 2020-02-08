Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nishabdham trailer: Anushka Shetty-Madhavan film is not a ghost story?

Nishabdham trailer: Anushka Shetty-Madhavan film is not a ghost story?

Indian Express Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

AFTER MIDNIGHT Film Trailer [Video]AFTER MIDNIGHT Film Trailer

AFTER MIDNIGHT Film Trailer - horror movie - Plot synopsis: For small town bar-owner Hank (Jeremy Gardner, Bliss), his 10-year relationship with Abby (Brea Grant, A Ghost Story) has been..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:38Published


Tweets about this

ardeth64956111

ardeth RT @Koimoi: Nishabdham Trailer: R. Madhavan & Anushka Shetty Starrer Promises To Be An Edge Of The Seat Thriller @ActorMadhavan #AnushkaSh… 3 minutes ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment While earlier we were made to believe that #Nishabdham was a true-blue horror movie, the latest trailer tells us ot… https://t.co/lhwr1zWObM 17 minutes ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Nishabdham Trailer: Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan Starrer Promises To Leave You Speechless https://t.co/p0uYyFgXIb 42 minutes ago

Nivetha48973493

Nivetha RT @pinkvilla: Nishabdham Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty's film is filled with twists & turns & will give goosebumps - https://t.c… 58 minutes ago

Nivetha48973493

Nivetha RT @latestly: #NishabdhamTrailer: The Suspense in This #AnushkaShetty, #RMadhavan Starrer Will Make You More Eager For This Film @nishabdha… 58 minutes ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Nishabdham Trailer: R. Madhavan & Anushka Shetty Starrer Promises To Be An Edge Of The Seat Thriller… https://t.co/KvSKgSnYlw 1 hour ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Nishabdham Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty’s film is filled with twists & turns & will give goosebumps – PI… https://t.co/cWelvGCOnB 1 hour ago

nwrmmd

川岸に冬の髭が降る RT @123telugu: Trailer : #Nishabdham ( #AnushkaShetty, #Madhavan, #Anjali, #Shalini) https://t.co/G5zL52vCLw https://t.co/E9K2jrEAGz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.