Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar disapproves of Katrina Kaif for this reason!

Mid-Day Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The recently released trailer of the film showcases the two sharing an intense and emotional relationship amid guns and gore. The two also share a cordial relationship on sets. 

In a recent viral video, the Bharat actress is seen...
Credit: Bollywood NOW
News video: Sooryavanshi GRAND Trailer Launch, Rangoli SLAMS Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Malaika Dinner | Top 10 News

Sooryavanshi GRAND Trailer Launch, Rangoli SLAMS Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Malaika Dinner | Top 10 News 03:06

 Sooryavanshi grand trailer launch with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Rangoli slams Twinkle Khanna, Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor spotted during dinner date are among the top 10 news.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranbir - Alia Brahmastra, Akshay TROLLS Ranveer With Katrina Ajay | Top 10 News [Video]Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranbir - Alia Brahmastra, Akshay TROLLS Ranveer With Katrina Ajay | Top 10 News

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Wrap Up, Brahmastra Leaked video,Ranbir Kapoor's Ex Katrina Kaif to work with Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar Trolls Ranveer Singh are among the top 10 news.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:32Published

Akshay defends Ranveer on being called 'Kameena of Bollywood' [Video]Akshay defends Ranveer on being called 'Kameena of Bollywood'

The much awaited trailer of "Sooryavanshi" is finally released. Akshay Kumar plays the title role of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Veer Sooryavanshi, who heads the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the film.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's reaction to Katrina Kaif winning 'dog and the bone' is pure gold — watch video

Sooryavanshi also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special appearances and it releases on March 24.
Bollywood Life

Sooryavanshi Memes: Even Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty would love them!

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was long-awaited. Fans were waiting to see how far Rohit Shetty has pulled off the action, some were...
Mid-Day


