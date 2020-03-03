Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar disapproves of Katrina Kaif for this reason!

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The recently released trailer of the film showcases the two sharing an intense and emotional relationship amid guns and gore. The two also share a cordial relationship on sets.



In a recent viral video, the Bharat actress is seen... 👓 View full article

