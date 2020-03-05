Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album 'Suga'

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album 'Suga'

Clash Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album 'Suga'It's out now...

*Megan Thee Stallion* has shared her new album 'Suga' in full.

It's been quite a week for the rap icon, who is going to war with her own label.

New album 'Suga' is a statement of independence, and it finds Megan wearing many masks - ranging from Hot Girl Meg (from ‘Fever’) to Tina Snow (from ‘Tina Snow’) and beyond.

Out now, 'Suga' is accompanied by the single ‘B.I.T.C.H’ and it's extrovert video.

Directed by Eif Rivera, the video finds 'Tina Snow' giving her new alter ego 'Suga' advice on how to be "that bitch."

From twerking in a hot tub to becoming the embodiment of a hip-hop dominatrix, it's gloriously unhindered.

Check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Megan Thee Stallion's label fails to block new music

Megan Thee Stallion's label fails to block new music 00:51

 1501 Certified Entertainment filed an emergency hearing to dissolve the temporary restraining order Megan Thee Stallion was granted earlier this week.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Female pop stars making their big music comebacks today [Video]Female pop stars making their big music comebacks today

All the best new music out this Friday.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Megan Thee Stallion's Label Fails to Block New Music [Video]Megan Thee Stallion's Label Fails to Block New Music

Megan Thee Stallion's Label Fails to Block New Music 1501 Certified Entertainment filed an emergency hearing to dissolve the temporary restraining order Megan Thee Stallion was granted earlier this..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion: 'Suga' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new music project Suga and you can stream all nine songs right here! The new music was released days after the 25-year-old...
Just Jared

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Suga’ Album Has Arrived, As Promised: Stream It Now

Following a legal battle with her record label, Megan Thee Stallion unveiled her latest album Suga on Friday (March 6).
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJFelliFel

DJ Felli Fel #MeganTheeStallion Finally Drops #SUGA EP & "B.I.T.C.H." Visual @ [LISTEN]: @Power106LA https://t.co/IDvEyJAQ3m https://t.co/E18n97qINi 1 minute ago

moneyandhiphop

MAHH Hip-Hop News Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Video and EP https://t.co/tIGPYYsRzq 11 minutes ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album Suga: Listen - https://t.co/CSgSXO6qU8 https://t.co/jU4LgdfiHq 13 minutes ago

GodzofRapIG

Todays Best Rap. Isn’t it funny that Megan thee Stallion couldn’t drop music due to her label but yet...drops an album anyways??? 19 minutes ago

CLOUTMediaGroup

CLOUT CHASERS MEDIA Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Suga’ Album & B.I.T.C.H Video: Watch https://t.co/pg9f1eNGsp https://t.co/gXl1lcgjfM 34 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album 'Suga': https://t.co/PcUrRGYOfj #SUGA #suga 49 minutes ago

BlackTeevee

BlackTeevee @theestallion #MeganTheeStallion #FREETHEESTALLION Drops “Suga” and its tasteful #FridayFeeling #TGIF… https://t.co/RTzfHxOCAb 50 minutes ago

Qu3_Pid

The AQUARIAN Asshole ‼️ RT @RapUp: Megan Thee Stallion drops her new EP "Suga" featuring Kehlani and Gunna 🔥🐎 Stream it now: https://t.co/HJuVUV5gr2 https://t.co/… 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.