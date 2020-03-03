Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Coronavirus Screening Got ‘Slow Start’ Due to CDC ‘Missteps’ on Testing Kits

Mediaite Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that the coronavirus screening efforts got off to a "slow start" amid "missteps" by the CDC during an appearance on CNN Thursday night.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections

Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections 02:37

 As coronavirus concerns build, many worries now center around testing to determine how many are infected and how many test kits are available in New York and across the country. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus 10x more deadly than flu: Fauci [Video]Coronavirus 10x more deadly than flu: Fauci

Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday, "The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality of ten times..

'It's going to get worse': Fauci on coronavirus [Video]'It's going to get worse': Fauci on coronavirus

Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, said on Wednesday at a congressional hearing that the coronavirus outbreak &apos;will get worse&apos;.

Recent related news from verified sources

Feds strive to speed up coronavirus testing after CDC's slow start: 'The opportunity was missed'

Flawed testing kits and narrow restrictions slowed coronavirus testing. But state and local labs could reveal a more accurate picture of cases.
USATODAY.com

Fauci says 'anything is possible' when asked about widespread coronavirus quarantine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that while he hopes it doesn’t come to it, the...
FOXNews.com

