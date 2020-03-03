Dr. Anthony Fauci: Coronavirus Screening Got ‘Slow Start’ Due to CDC ‘Missteps’ on Testing Kits

Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that the coronavirus screening efforts got off to a "slow start" amid "missteps" by the CDC during an appearance on CNN Thursday night.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus 10x more deadly than flu: Fauci Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday, "The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality of ten times.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:38Published 6 hours ago 'It's going to get worse': Fauci on coronavirus Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, said on Wednesday at a congressional hearing that the coronavirus outbreak 'will get worse'. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:38Published 13 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Feds strive to speed up coronavirus testing after CDC's slow start: 'The opportunity was missed' Flawed testing kits and narrow restrictions slowed coronavirus testing. But state and local labs could reveal a more accurate picture of cases.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Fauci says 'anything is possible' when asked about widespread coronavirus quarantine Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that while he hopes it doesn’t come to it, the...

FOXNews.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this