Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76

Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Barbara Martin was one of the original members, singing with the pop group in the early 1960s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vborgespacheco

♈️alter 🅱️. 🅿️acheco🇧🇷 RT @BBCWorld: Barbara Martin, original member of 1960s US group The Supremes, dies aged 76 https://t.co/j3o0iMQZPK 6 seconds ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 https://t.co/DjtyKUkj81 https://t.co/8qOtxM5Oqb 2 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 https://t.co/JDHTNrpk2S https://t.co/6rFIPB55Xl 2 minutes ago

bfchild66

Belfast Child Barbara Martin: Original Supremes singer dies aged 76 https://t.co/RZzmcBx7jW 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.