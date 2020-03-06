Global  

Reese Witherspoon feels 'heavy-hearted' over coronavirus, Nashville tornadoes: 'This week has been a lot'

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon is overcome with emotions due to the recent natural disaster in her home state and the ever-increasing risks of the coronavirus, among other things.
 Reese Witherspoon broke down in tears this week when her friend asked her if she was feeling "overwhelmed", and the star explained she is feeling "heavy-hearted" about the recent coronavirus outbreak, Tennessee tornado, and US political disagreements.

