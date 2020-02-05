'The Last of Us' Is Becoming a TV Show, Writer Confirms Main Character Will Be Gay
Friday, 6 March 2020 () The popular video game The Last of Us will become a TV series at HBO and the upcoming show’s co-writer just confirmed something for fans. Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s limited series Chernobyl, is writing and executive producing the show with the video game’s writer and creative director Neil Druckmann. The Last of Us [...]
Peter Sarsgaard, star of the CBS All Access series, "Interrogation," shares how he loved portraying a character where the surrounding characters are the main focus.BUILD is a live interview series like..