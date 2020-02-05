Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Last of Us' Is Becoming a TV Show, Writer Confirms Main Character Will Be Gay

'The Last of Us' Is Becoming a TV Show, Writer Confirms Main Character Will Be Gay

Just Jared Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The popular video game The Last of Us will become a TV series at HBO and the upcoming show’s co-writer just confirmed something for fans. Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s limited series Chernobyl, is writing and executive producing the show with the video game’s writer and creative director Neil Druckmann. The Last of Us [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons

‘Judge Judy’ to end after 25 seasons 01:03

 Host Judy Sheindlin appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where she announced that the show’s 2020-21 season will be its last.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Homeland's Eight And Final Season Premieres On Showtime February 9 [Video]Homeland's Eight And Final Season Premieres On Showtime February 9

"Homeland" will begin its eighth and final season with some loose ends to tie up. Primarily, fans are concerned about how the show last left its main character in a precarious spot. The plot places..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Peter Sarsgaard Loved Keeping His Character's Backstory A Mystery In 'Interrogation' [Video]Peter Sarsgaard Loved Keeping His Character's Backstory A Mystery In "Interrogation"

Peter Sarsgaard, star of the CBS All Access series, "Interrogation," shares how he loved portraying a character where the surrounding characters are the main focus.BUILD is a live interview series like..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s good

HBO is making a Last of Us series, and the game’s writer is involved to make sure it’s goodHBO is working on adapting The Last of Us into a TV series. In an effort to make sure that the show is actually, well, good (unlike most video game adaptations),...
The Verge


Tweets about this

bsrichards4

Barbara Richards @glennkirschner2 Last I heard Hunter was not running and this is becoming very boring! You need a day job you can handle/trash collector 20 seconds ago

richpeople_bitj

anak sultan💎 @moviemenfes Becoming jane, penelope, start for 10, the last stasion, 30 seconds ago

Lyssa_Perlene

αℓуѕѕα ¢αηηα∂αу ✌️ RT @BubbleRhapsodys: This weekend I will be working on Derpy Pokemon commissions. These will be some of the last commission based ones I ev… 40 seconds ago

BubbleRhapsodys

Bubble Rhapsody This weekend I will be working on Derpy Pokemon commissions. These will be some of the last commission based ones I… https://t.co/c7hkcZBuC4 2 minutes ago

BenchWarmerView

Andrew Bensch Stefan Noesen with 5 goals in his last 17 games as a 4th line guy. 6 total in 31 games as a #SJSharks forward. That… https://t.co/JVQnOjDi5F 5 minutes ago

FarrisFlagg

Farris Flagg RT @cbracken20111: @MarkHToo What do the fans want from the writers Huh The fans are becoming Fickle as Hell If you look at Y&R's NUMBERS f… 6 minutes ago

vicsuresh

Vikaas 🏃🏻🚶🏻 Over the last year I have noticed most of the hotels I stayed in India switched to glass bottled water which are ob… https://t.co/fLrvrOa45A 6 minutes ago

AzulaDreadful

⸸⸸⸸ @Makiuri_Madrina @QINGORACLE I know and that's my point. At the rate we're growing, the messages around love are be… https://t.co/a8k4g5Uppn 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.