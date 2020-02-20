David Foster Cancels March Tour Dates with Katharine McPhee Due to Medical Procedure

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

David Foster is recovering from an unexpected medical procedure and his March tour dates with wife Katharine McPhee have been canceled. The 70-year-old music producer and entertainer took to Instagram on Friday morning (March 6) to announce the news and he says he hopes to reschedule the dates. “It is with great sadness that I [...] 👓 View full article

