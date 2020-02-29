Global  

Disturbing Video Emerges of Subway Rider Spraying Asian Passenger With Febreze In Possible Hate Crime: ‘You Better Move!’

Friday, 6 March 2020
The NYPD is looking into a shocking video of a man spraying Febreze at a fellow subway passenger in an incident that is being investigated as a possible coronavirus-related hate crime.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Apparent Act Of Hate On Subway Caught On Video

Coronavirus Update: Apparent Act Of Hate On Subway Caught On Video 00:45

 Racism on the subway over fears of the coronavirus was caught on video.

Disturbing Video: Subway Rider Appears To Harass Asian Passenger Amid Coronavirus Fears

Asian American community leaders say such behavior just makes matters worse.
Man Caught On Video Spraying Febreze At Asian Man In Possible Coronavirus Related Hate Crime

‘Why is that? Why can’t I sit next to you?’
