Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visits in London Amid Final Royal Engagements

E! Online Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
If you're around London, keep a lookout for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. With their official exit from senior royal duties approaching on March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return To London

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return To London 01:54

 CBS4's Gwen Baumgardner reports it was for an event honoring British veterans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Are Analyzed By a Body Language Expert [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Are Analyzed By a Body Language Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan were analyzed by a body language expert, and it turns out, they are still very much in love. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony [Video]Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties. The..

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow crowds at one of their final royal events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow crowds at one of their final royal eventsThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out in London for their first - and one of their final - royal engagements since news broke they were stepping...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance in London After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle is back in London for one of her final royal events. On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the...
