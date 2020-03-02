Luke Evans & Josh Gad to Star in 'Beauty & The Beast' Prequel Series for Disney+
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou in a Beauty and the Beast prequel series that is currently being developed for the Disney+ streaming service. Josh is billed as a co-creator, writer, and showrunner alongside Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. THR reports that [...]
