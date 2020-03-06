T.I., Big Boi, Meek Mill + More React To Shocking Nathaniel Woods Execution: “As A Black Man How Can You Believe In The American Justice System”
Friday, 6 March 2020 () The hip-hop community is going through ample pain right now. Rap stars T.I., Meek Mill, Big Boi and more have come forward to speak out on the controversial execution of Alabama prison inmate Nathaniel Woods. Big Facts On Friday, social media erupted with handfuls of celebrity reactions to Woods’ death. T.I. took personal offense to […]
Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods on March 5, 2020 for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers. There have been questions about the culpability of... Earn The Necklace Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Independent •CBS News •BBC News