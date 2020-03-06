Reina Jenkins RT @RecordingAcad: Barbara Martin, a member of the legendary Motown group #TheSupremes, sang on the band's 1962 debut album, 'Meet The Supr… 8 minutes ago

Beautiful You Bling Boutique RT @scarmody: Barbara Martin, Original Member of The Supremes, Dies at 76 ⁦@MichiganRadio⁩ https://t.co/4OKkxzXhoU 12 minutes ago

~ Barbara Martin, Original Member of The Supremes, Dies at 76 https://t.co/wU5nrQODdf via @billboard 15 minutes ago

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs Barbara Martin, a member of the legendary Motown group #TheSupremes, sang on the band's 1962 debut album, 'Meet The… https://t.co/hEyZ4NuxQL 27 minutes ago

Ria RT @BBCWorld: Barbara Martin, original member of 1960s US group The Supremes, dies aged 76 https://t.co/j3o0iMQZPK 40 minutes ago

Kandy_shygirl RT @gettv: We're sad to hear of the death of #BarbaraMartin (1943–2020) — original member of The Supremes. She sang on the group's first a… 52 minutes ago

Kandy_shygirl RT @billboard: Barbara Martin, an original member of The Supremes, dies at 76 https://t.co/g6PK231QP8 52 minutes ago