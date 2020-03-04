Global  

'No Time to Die' may lose up to $50 million after pushing release date back due to coronavirus concerns

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020
After announcing that it will push the release date for the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” back seven months, the studio is expected to take a huge financial hit.
News video: Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News

Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News 03:32

 Alex Trebek's Emotional Cancer Update, 'No Time to Die' Delays Release Date & First Look at Batman's Batmobile | THR News

James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus Fears

James Bond Movie No Time To Die Release Date Pushed Back Amid Coronavirus FearsThe release date of James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. 
Mediaite

James Bond Studio Is Losing a Lot of Money by Switching Release Dates Amid Coronavirus Fears

MGM, the film studio behind the James Bond franchise and the upcoming movie No Time to Die, is set to lose around $30 million to $50 million over the decision to...
Just Jared


