Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hillary Clinton Zings Melania Trump ‘Be Best’ Campaign: ‘I Think She Should Look Closer to Home’

Hillary Clinton Zings Melania Trump ‘Be Best’ Campaign: ‘I Think She Should Look Closer to Home’

Mediaite Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton Zings Melania Trump ‘Be Best’ Campaign: ‘I Think She Should Look Closer to Home’*Hillary Clinton* dinged President *Donald Trump* over the First Lady's "Be Best" campaign in an interview with *Andy Cohen* on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand

Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand 00:46

 Bernie Sanders got crushed on Super Tuesday. He lost in New England outside of Vermont. He lost in Massachusetts and Maine to Joe Biden. Joe Biden and his campaign now have to momentum. Sanders last hope is Michigan. Sanders won Michigan in 2016, surprising Hillary Clinton and paving the way for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hillary Clinton Takes Dig at Melania Trump’s Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign [Video]Hillary Clinton Takes Dig at Melania Trump’s Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign

Hillary Clinton is weighing in on Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published

Hillary Clinton Shades Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Initiative [Video]Hillary Clinton Shades Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Initiative

The former secretary of state didn’t hold back when she was asked what she really thought of the first lady’s anti-cyberbullying campaign.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'She should look closer to home': Hillary Clinton throws shade at Melania Trump's cyberbullying campaign

Many people have pointed out the Irony of the First Lady's campaign in light of her husband's behaviour on social media
Independent Also reported by •Just Jared

Hillary Clinton Mocks Melania Trump’s Cyber Bullying Initiative, Says She Should Look 'Closer Home'


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.