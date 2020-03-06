Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

Steve Brown RT @Beavis2017WA: GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to ‘come and take it’ #SmartNews Typical… 34 seconds ago Peter Clarke RT @CNBC: GOP congressman wields AR-15, dares Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to 'come and take it' https://t.co/Gi84XywoVm 1 minute ago ✨✨ facts matter ✨✨ Buck is apparently incompetent to be handling any firearms. #StupidIsAsStupidDoes CNBC: GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields A… https://t.co/6xE8fOHZNP 3 minutes ago Jeannie RT @IAmJoeTrudeau: You got anything to say about this? Because this is a real threat. Rep. Ken Buck wielded an AR-15 rifle in his office a… 3 minutes ago bcf GOP congressman dares Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke to 'come and take' his AR-15 @CNBC No, we’ll just take your hous… https://t.co/Ylp12Q0e1E 5 minutes ago UnderdogResists GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to ‘come and take it’ #SmartNews Ty… https://t.co/asVV5qgWmW 6 minutes ago sheila foery RT @1SGDr: GOP Rep. Ken Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to ‘come and take it’ https://t.co/AEGKNko3ec? Peopl… 7 minutes ago Ben Owen 😎 Republican Congressman Joe Buck dares Joe Biden and Beto to come and take his AR-15 https://t.co/zZQyeS3Mm5 13 minutes ago