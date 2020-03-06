Global  

Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

Friday, 6 March 2020
Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His WeaponGOP Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) boasted Friday in a post to Twitter that he is challenging former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Congressman Rep. Beto O’ Rourke to visit his Washington, D.C. office to confiscate his AR-15
