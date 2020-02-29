Nas Rides For Jhené Aiko + Co-Signs New CHILOMBO Album: “The Power Of Feminine Light + Love”
Friday, 6 March 2020 () New York rapper Nas is riding for Chilombo. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to co-sign Jhené Aiko‘s new studio album release. Big Facts On Friday, Nasir Jones lit up his Instagram page with a major salute. God’s Son acknowledged Aiko’s latest audio masterpiece and referenced their new “10k Hours” collaboration. “Authentically You! …. The […]
