Mandy Moore: 'Silver Landings' Album Stream - Listen!

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mandy Moore is finally back with her new studio album, Silver Landings! The record – her first in over a decade – features lead singles “When I Wasn’t Watching” and “I’d Rather Lose.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore “My day job sort of pointed me back in that direction, and helped [...] 👓 View full article

