Laura Marano Teases Big Music Announcement This Month!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Laura Marano has music news coming very soon! The 24-year-old singer and actress revealed that fans can expect to hear an update on March 15th or 16th! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Marano “A March 15th or 16th situation…maybe! You are going to be getting new music news soon. I swear! This [...]
