Lil Uzi Vert Surprise Drops Long Delayed 'Eternal Atake' Album

HipHopDX Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Celebration Station.
News video: Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' 00:50

 Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' Lil Uzi Vert has dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake.' It is the first studio album from Lil Uzi Vert since 'Luv Is Rage 2,' released in 2017. The album includes his two latest singles, 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' and 'That Way,' as...

Nick Carter Invites Lil Uzi Vert to Collaborate With Backstreet Boys [Video]Nick Carter Invites Lil Uzi Vert to Collaborate With Backstreet Boys

Nick Carter Invites Lil Uzi Vert to Collaborate With Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was so excited Lil Uzi Vert sampled the group's song on his upcoming album that he invited him to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Lil Uzi Vert Wants Fans To Pick Cover Art For Long-Delayed 'Eternal Atake' Album

Voting is underway.
HipHopDX

Look: 21 Savage Is 100 Percent Here For Lil Uzi Vert’s ETERNAL ATAKE Album – “Been Waiting On This”

Look: 21 Savage Is 100 Percent Here For Lil Uzi Vert’s ETERNAL ATAKE Album – “Been Waiting On This”Atlanta rapper 21 Savage wants Lil Uzi Vert to know he’s thankful. The hip-hop star has co-signed Vert’s newly released Eternal Atake album. Look and comment...
SOHH Also reported by •Billboard.comClash

