Pregnant Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Keeps Her Evolving Into the "Best Version" of Herself

E! Online Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
While Katy Perry is growing their first child, Orlando Bloom is helping her blossom into the best version of herself. Earlier this week, the songstress made the grand reveal in her newly...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone wedding due to coronavirus?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone wedding due to coronavirus? 00:46

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak, as they were due to tie the knot in Japan.

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Russell Brand has been dealing heartbreak 'most of his life' [Video]Russell Brand has been dealing heartbreak 'most of his life'

Russell Brand has opened up about curing a broken heart in an Instagram video as his ex-wife Katy Perry announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Pregnant Katy Perry to Marry Orlando Bloom in Japan

Hot on heels of her pregnancy announcement, the female judge of the 'American Idol' is rumored to tie the knot with her baby daddy this coming summer in Japan.
AceShowbiz

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Will Welcome Their First Child This Summer: 'We're Excited'

Katy Perry has opened up a bit more about her pregnancy in an Instagram Live with fans. The 35-year-old musician revealed tonight with her “Never Worn White”...
Just Jared


