Pregnant Katy Perry Says Orlando Bloom Keeps Her Evolving Into the "Best Version" of Herself

While Katy Perry is growing their first child, Orlando Bloom is helping her blossom into the best version of herself. Earlier this week, the songstress made the grand reveal in her newly...

Recent related videos from verified sources Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer. According to 'People,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12Published 2 hours ago Russell Brand has been dealing heartbreak 'most of his life' Russell Brand has opened up about curing a broken heart in an Instagram video as his ex-wife Katy Perry announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pregnant Katy Perry to Marry Orlando Bloom in Japan Hot on heels of her pregnancy announcement, the female judge of the 'American Idol' is rumored to tie the knot with her baby daddy this coming summer in Japan.

AceShowbiz 22 hours ago



Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Will Welcome Their First Child This Summer: 'We're Excited' Katy Perry has opened up a bit more about her pregnancy in an Instagram Live with fans. The 35-year-old musician revealed tonight with her “Never Worn White”...

Just Jared 2 days ago





