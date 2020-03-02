Global  

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dance at Holi Celebration During Trip Back to India

E! Online Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Happy Holi, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The 27-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 37-year-old actress recently celebrated Holi in India during their first joint trip back to her...
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi

Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi 01:10

 American singer Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra and her famous friends, including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, five days early, "in his second home" India.

Isha Ambani hosts star studded pre Holi party [Video]Isha Ambani hosts star studded pre Holi party

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani daughter Isha Ambani hosted a grand pre Holi party here, with celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Vicky..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:29Published

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go horseback riding [Video]Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go horseback riding

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were spotted riding recently.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published


Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Horseback Riding Date Is Straight Out of a Movie

The love bug is strong with these two. On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their horses to the old town road with the ultimate date. Always ones to...
E! Online Also reported by •Mid-DayBillboard.comZee NewsRIA Nov.Hindu

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with Katrina Kaif have a blast at Ambani's Holi bash — pics and videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Katrina Kaif attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Holi Bash and there are various pictures and videos that have come to our...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •HinduMid-Day

