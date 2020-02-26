Madison Beer Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With David Dobrik, Maddie Ziegler & More!
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Madison Beer had the ultimate bash for her 21st birthday! The newly 21-year-old songstress invited all of her closest friends to celebrate at a party hosted by Abyss By Abby on Thursday night (March 5) at Delilah in West Hollywood. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madison Beer Madison looked stunning in a sparkling [...]
Bachelor Peter Weber chats with Madison's mother, Tonya, and she has many questions for Peter about what attracts him to Madison, what he thinks about Madison's faith, what it means to be a husband and..