Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Japan Today Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gavin O'Connor, Brandon Wilson, Will Ropp On 'The Way Back & Ben Affleck' [Video]Gavin O'Connor, Brandon Wilson, Will Ropp On "The Way Back & Ben Affleck"

The director of Ben Affleck new movie and Affleck's castmates talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about working with Affleck, pulling off a sports movie, and their favorite memories.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:32Published

'The Way Back' Star Janina Gavankar On Ben Affleck, 'Stucco' & Importance of Female Representation | In Studio [Video]'The Way Back' Star Janina Gavankar On Ben Affleck, 'Stucco' & Importance of Female Representation | In Studio

The actress also discussed pitching her short film 'Stucco' to Affleck while on set of 'The Way Back', and his memorable reaction to the grotesque tongue sequence.

Credit: THR In Studio     Duration: 11:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here’s Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck’s THE WAY BACK Movie

Here’s Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck’s THE WAY BACK MovieHollywood heavyweight Ben Affleck has a powerful and emotional new movie on deck. In celebration of The Way Back arriving in theaters Friday, SOHH readers have...
SOHH Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle TimesLainey GossipE! Online

Ben Affleck suffered 'breakdown' on set while portraying alcoholic who apologizes to wife in 'The Way Back'

Ben Affleck has been opening up about his alcoholism and difficult path to sobriety while promoting his upcoming film "The Way Back" in which he plays an...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Y94Official

Y94 Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism https://t.co/cMJRrsQtjm 8 hours ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism - https://t.co/3Cou5q8BGt #LatestComments https://t.co/DkCLFWBG5C 8 hours ago

BreakingNewPak

BreakingNewsPakistan Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism - https://t.co/d0rRJX3cYz #Pakistan 9 hours ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @ABSCBNNews: Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism https://t.co/A7JBTVMkYp 10 hours ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili (Reuters) – Ben Affleck’s new movie “The Way Back” finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well –... https://t.co/6u6a4nkXP2 13 hours ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism - https://t.co/cfqygMYSVL 13 hours ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald Ben Affleck's new movie "The Way Back" finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goe… https://t.co/Of4jG8lJBV 14 hours ago

JessicaSorji

Jessica Sorji Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism #entertainment #film #tv #la #nyc https://t.co/q4wXCNxsvm 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.