SXSW Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Clash Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The event will not now go ahead...

*SXSW* has been cancelled, it has been reported.

The Austin, Texas event was due to kick off later this month, but speculation over its viability had mounted in the past few days.

A number of high profile companies had pulled out of sponsored events, leading to big names such as Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor nixing their involvement.

Now it seems that the SXSW team have taken the decision to halt this year's festival.

Here's the official statement.



An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy

— SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

