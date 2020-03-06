Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Spotted Having Dinner in Havana
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas recently worked together on the movie Deep Water and it seems they created a bond on the set of that film! The 47-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress were spotted together in her native country Cuba on Thursday (March 5). Ben and Ana were photographed having dinner together at [...]
