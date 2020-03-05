Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘Snake’: Trump Attacks Washington Gov. Jay Inslee During Coronavirus Press Conference at CDC

‘Snake’: Trump Attacks Washington Gov. Jay Inslee During Coronavirus Press Conference at CDC

Mediaite Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump attacked Washington Governor Jay Inslee during a press conference from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Friday, calling him a "snake" following Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Seattle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
News video: Hamilton County Coronavirus Press Conference

Hamilton County Coronavirus Press Conference

 Hamilton County discuss preparations during a press conference hosted by Mayor Jim Coppinger

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hamilton County officials hold press conference on Coronavirus [Video]Hamilton County officials hold press conference on Coronavirus

Hamilton County officials hold press conference on Coronavirus

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

WEB EXTRA: Press Conference With Miami Schools Chief Alberto Carvalho [Video]WEB EXTRA: Press Conference With Miami Schools Chief Alberto Carvalho

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho held a press conference Thursday afternoon to update parents and students with what the school system is doing regarding the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 25:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Inslee tells schools to make contingency plans in light of coronavirus restrictions; expect changes soon

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee advised school districts to begin contingency planning over the next few days in case they...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Coronavirus updates: Seattle to implement event ban; Michigan reports first cases as US death toll hits 28

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to take sweeping action on Wednesday in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus in and around Seattle.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.