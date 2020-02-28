Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cruise Ship With Coronavirus Patients Reportedly ‘Not Given Advance Notice’ of Pence Announcement on Positive Tests

Cruise Ship With Coronavirus Patients Reportedly ‘Not Given Advance Notice’ of Pence Announcement on Positive Tests

Mediaite Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Vice President *Mike Pence* announced at today's coronavirus press conference that 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, 21 tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus 02:39

 Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Onboard Medical Emergency Prompts Cruise Ship to Stay Near San Francisco Overnight [Video]Onboard Medical Emergency Prompts Cruise Ship to Stay Near San Francisco Overnight

A passenger requiring medical attention may need to be airlifted off the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco. Katie Nielsen reports. (3-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:21Published

Second Screener At LAX Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Travel Concerns Grow [Video]Second Screener At LAX Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Travel Concerns Grow

A second medical screener at LAX tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, but LAX assures travelers that it is still safe to fly through the airport

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Virus fear grips thousands stranded on cruise ship in US

Coronavirus test results were expected on Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. Officials said there were 2,383...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldHinduReutersCBS 2Bangkok Post

News24.com | JUST IN | 2 South Africans test positive for coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship

Two South African citizens working on a Japanese cruise ship have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the health ministry said on Friday.
News24 Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrajaFae

Grada Byrd RT @allinwithchris: President Trump on Americans infected with coronavirus on Grand Princess Cruise Ship: “I don’t need to have the numbe… 11 seconds ago

Buzz_71

Chris RT @cychiu98: Hi all, we submitted the #COVIDー19 genome sequence from the viral strain linked to the #GrandPrincess cruise ship off coast o… 43 seconds ago

Cant_Be_Passive

Can't Be Passive RT @TeaPainUSA: "I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship" https://t.co/oiEJ6N… 58 seconds ago

john19071969

John Stockwell RT @Politics_PR: Trump made a damning admission about why he wants to keep passengers on a cruise ship with coronavirus https://t.co/Uie34I… 5 minutes ago

BluNoMatterWho

BURN IN HELL IF YOU SUPPORT nra RT @DWPippy: I thought I just heard El Trumpo say he didn't want to bring the cruise ship to shore with coronavirus infected passengers bec… 5 minutes ago

sampson40229

jasmyne sampson @ErinBurnett @JoeBiden @PeteButtigieg Erin, i just watch you for the first time on CNN. You looked so pretty until… https://t.co/yJaA22Oe2k 9 minutes ago

504NolaSaint

AmyC RT @CREWcrew: Congress: passes bipartisan $8.3 billion package to fight coronavirus Pence: Briefs media, meets with Congress, meets with c… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.