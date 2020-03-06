Global  

Jim Acosta Confronts Pence Over ‘Seriousness’ of Trump’s Coronavirus Response After ‘Snake’ Insult, ‘Perfect’ Phone Call Comments

Mediaite Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
CNN's Jim Acosta confronts VP Mike Pence over 'seriousness' of Trump's coronavirus response after the president's 'snake' insult of WA Gov. Jay Inslee, comparison of the virus test to his 'perfect' Ukraine phone call.
News video: Trump: White House's Coronavirus Response Is 'Perfectly Coordinated And Fine Tuned'

Trump: White House's Coronavirus Response Is 'Perfectly Coordinated And Fine Tuned' 01:14

 President Trump defended his coronavirus response.

Jim Bakker Under Fire For Hawking 'Remedy' For Coronavirus [Video]Jim Bakker Under Fire For Hawking 'Remedy' For Coronavirus

A coronavirus 'cure' hawked by televangelist Jim Bakker is entirely bogus. That's according to New York AG Erik Schmitt's office, which is suing The Jim Bakker Show. Anyone who has bought 'Silver..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Exclusive: White House ordered classified coronavirus meetings [Video]Exclusive: White House ordered classified coronavirus meetings

The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:47Published


Trump to discuss coronavirus response with Wall Street chiefs

President Donald Trump will meet with Wall Street executives on Wednesday to discuss the financial industry's response to the coronavirus and the toll it is...
Reuters

'The President of the United States is undermining public health': Seth Meyers slams Trump's coronavirus response

Late Night host Seth Meyers highlighted the lacklustre U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, noting that while the CDC has tested just over...
Mashable

