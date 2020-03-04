Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: 'Muzzling' people worries me

Hachette Book Group has dropped Woody Allen’s autobiography, “Apropos of Nothing,” a day after dozens of the company’s employees staged a walkout in...

Dylan Farrow Reacts to Woody Allen's Memoir Being Canceled Dylan Farrow has reacted to the news that Hachette Book Group has cancelled Woody Allen‘s memoir. The 34-year-old estranged daughter of the filmmaker and...

Just Jared 3 hours ago



