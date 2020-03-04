Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: 'Muzzling' people worries me

Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: 'Muzzling' people worries me

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Author Stephen King condemned Hachette Book Group for dropping the Woody Allen memoir amid amounting pressure, saying the decision makes him feel "very uneasy."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir 00:48

 Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette [Video]Woody Allen's Book Won't Be Published: Hachette

Hachette says Woody Allen's book won't be published.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published

Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir [Video]Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woody Allen Memoir Dropped by Publisher After Employee Walkout

Hachette Book Group has dropped Woody Allen’s autobiography, “Apropos of Nothing,” a day after dozens of the company’s employees staged a walkout in...
The Wrap Also reported by •GothamistCBC.caJust JaredUSATODAY.comE! OnlineNPRTamworth HeraldSeattle Times

Dylan Farrow Reacts to Woody Allen's Memoir Being Canceled

Dylan Farrow has reacted to the news that Hachette Book Group has cancelled Woody Allen‘s memoir. The 34-year-old estranged daughter of the filmmaker and...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Banana09958198

Banana Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: 'Muzzling' people worries me… https://t.co/Sa8koTkFE6 13 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: ‘Muzzling’ people worries me | Fox News https://t.co/AnB39m6vI9 21 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: 'Muzzling' people worries me… https://t.co/rjE1eiztDz 23 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: ‘Muzzling’ people worries me 24 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: 'Muzzling' people worries me… https://t.co/rIvGZOtQkg 25 minutes ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: 'Muzzling' people worries me… https://t.co/3Zdpa1rCHn 25 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Woody Allen memoir: ‘Muzzling’ people worries me… https://t.co/U4jhkST0c0 29 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #a8b71f90a3b453d4a38a70b75bb9a4cf #foxnewsentertainment Stephen King condemns Hachette Book Group for dropping Wood… https://t.co/7iEw6rCU1w 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.