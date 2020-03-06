Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album”
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is handing out major co-signs. The hip-hop star has saluted crooner Jhené Aiko on dropping a must-listen Chilombo album. Big Facts On Friday, Moneybagg went to Instagram to geek out over the new LP. He also credited the solo effort for getting him into a chill mood. High-Key Details The new […]
The post Moneybagg Yo Is Catching Major CHILOMBO Vibes Right Now: “Go Grab Jhené Aiko’s Album” appeared first on .
Jhene Aiko sat down with Billboard News to talk about her new album 'Chilombo,' and the process of making the project in Hawaii. She also gushed over her collaborations with Nas, John Legend and H.E.R.