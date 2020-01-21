Global  

Jared Leto Nearly Died While Rock Climbing with 'Free Solo' Star Alex Honnold

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Jared Leto nearly almost died this week. The 48-year-old actor shared the story with his fans on social media, revealing that yesterday (March 5), he had gone climbing with Free Solo’s Alex Honnold in Nevada, and took a fall. “Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died,” Jared wrote on Twitter. [...]
