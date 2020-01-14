Global  

Natalie Dormer Brings Chaos To Town in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' - Watch The Trailer!

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Natalie Dormer sizes up the force in the first official trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. The new installment of the series is centered around Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), the first Chicano police detective on the force who must reconcile his profession with his heritage as the construction of the Arroyo Seco Parkway threatens [...]
