Sam Heughan Liked Getting To Fight Vin Diesel in 'Bloodshot'

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez step out for the photo call of their new film, Bloodshot, held at The London Hotel on Friday (March 6) in West Hollywood, Calif. The two actors were joined by co-stars Sam Heughan and Lamorne Morris, as well as director Dave Wilson. “I was so excited by it. How can [...]
News video: Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - Origins

Bloodshot with Vin Diesel - Origins 04:03

 Check out the official "Origins" featurette for Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce! Release Date: March 13, 2020 Bloodshot is a superhero movie based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. The film is directed by Dave Wilson (in...

Bloodshot Cast Interview: A New Kind of Superhero Movie [Video]Bloodshot Cast Interview: A New Kind of Superhero Movie

What makes Bloodshot such a badass? We asked Vin Diesel! Join Phoebe as she talks to Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, and Lamorne Morris about their upcoming film "Bloodshot" and Valiant..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:20Published

Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot' [Video]Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot'

Vin Diesel talks about his twisty action movie "Bloodshot", revealing co-star Guy Pearce's role in "Memento" helped them understand the film's time-bending concepts. Plus, the actor says his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:46Published


Sam Heughan Joins Eiza Gonzalez & Vin Diesel at 'Bloodshot' LA Premiere

Sam Heughan, Vin Diesel and Eiza Gonzalez are looking pumped to premiere their new film! The three stars were all in attendance at the premiere of Bloodshot on...
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Vin Diesel backs Sam Heughan to be next James Bond

Vin Diesel backs Sam Heughan to be next James BondThe Hollywood action hero says his Scots Bloodshot co-star is 'good at anything' and would be the perfect fit for 007 as Daniel Craig prepares to bow out after...
Daily Record Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com

